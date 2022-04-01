WBI Investments Inc. Makes New $4.41 Million Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,414,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $939.50.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $5.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $769.76. The company had a trading volume of 682,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,932. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $660.15 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $755.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $849.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $117.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

