WBI Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 39,778 SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 39,778 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

SSNC stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.16. 33,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,279. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.57. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.37 and a 52-week high of $84.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

