WD Rutherford LLC Decreases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

WD Rutherford LLC decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,001 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 2.0% of WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 217.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 280.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Mastercard by 34.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.20.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $6.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $363.81. The stock had a trading volume of 120,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,915,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $305.61 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $357.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.33. The firm has a market cap of $355.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $58,535,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mastercard (Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.