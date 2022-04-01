WD Rutherford LLC Has $3.64 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,123 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Fortinet accounts for 1.8% of WD Rutherford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 127.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $338.36. 28,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,345. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.50 and a 12 month high of $371.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.67, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.30.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total value of $1,128,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total transaction of $537,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,974. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

