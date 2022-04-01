WD Rutherford LLC Sells 110 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

WD Rutherford LLC decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,380 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,063 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 65,960 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,121,000 after buying an additional 13,070 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded up $2.62 on Friday, reaching $512.59. 2,333,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,437,326. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $360.55 and a 12 month high of $521.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $485.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $462.31. The stock has a market cap of $482.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.08%.

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.43.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

