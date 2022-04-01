WD Rutherford LLC Sells 55 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

WD Rutherford LLC lessened its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,266,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,695,000 after buying an additional 22,986 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,900,000 after purchasing an additional 112,643 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth $121,795,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASY stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $198.22. The stock had a trading volume of 338,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,721. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.75. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $170.82 and a one year high of $229.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.70.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

