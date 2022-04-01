Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Gap Up to $32.58

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.58, but opened at $33.43. Weatherford International shares last traded at $33.56, with a volume of 50 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.63). As a group, research analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFRD. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the third quarter worth approximately $576,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Weatherford International by 853.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 166,754 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 520,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 279,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 450,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after buying an additional 121,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

About Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.