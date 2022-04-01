Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $359,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,572 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,582,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,801,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,196 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,122 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,418 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $48.34. The stock had a trading volume of 66,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,166,145. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.19. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $43.92 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

