Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Trims Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,335 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 303.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,097,274,000 after purchasing an additional 131,109,218 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,531,000 after acquiring an additional 30,532,187 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 298.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,146,939,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 294.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 849,056 shares of company stock valued at $234,090,142 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.10.

Shares of NVDA traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $269.91. 708,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,185,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $127.00 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $677.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

