Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) Short Interest Up 33.8% in March

Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,442,400 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the February 28th total of 1,077,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS WEBJF opened at $4.22 on Friday. Webjet has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $4.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.57.

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international travel flight deals, hotel accommodations, holiday package deals, travel insurances, rental cars, motorhomes, and cruises.

