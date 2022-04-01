Wedbush Comments on First Foundation Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of First Foundation in a research report issued on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Foundation in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on First Foundation in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Foundation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.27. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $75.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.40 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 34.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

In other First Foundation news, Director Diane M. Rubin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $26,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Foundation in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Foundation in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Western Financial Corporation acquired a new position in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management grew its position in First Foundation by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

