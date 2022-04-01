Wedbush Comments on PacWest Bancorp’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $357.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.96 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 44.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $43.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.38. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 19.61%.

In related news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $54,501.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 446.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

