Wedbush Comments on Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Petco Health and Wellness’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on WOOF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.55.

WOOF opened at $19.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average is $20.41.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness (Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.