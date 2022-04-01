WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the February 28th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BUDZ opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27. WEED has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.81.

WEED Company Profile (Get Rating)

WEED, Inc, an early stage holding company, focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as United Mines, Inc and changed its name to WEED, Inc in February 2015. WEED, Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

