WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the February 28th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BUDZ opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27. WEED has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.81.
WEED Company Profile (Get Rating)
