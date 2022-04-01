Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE: GHL) recently:

3/31/2022 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/22/2022 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

3/21/2022 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/15/2022 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.50 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/24/2022 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/17/2022 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/11/2022 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/4/2022 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE GHL opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $282.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $20.32.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $116.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.24 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 50.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 19,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $360,531.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

