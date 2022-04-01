Wells Fargo & Company Boosts NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target to $16.00

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NOV from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NOV from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.36. NOV has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $24.06.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NOV will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is -30.77%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of NOV by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NOV by 13.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,923,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,437,000 after buying an additional 474,733 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in NOV during the 3rd quarter worth $5,489,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in NOV by 605.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 935,954 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,270,000 after acquiring an additional 803,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NOV by 575.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 344,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 293,387 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

