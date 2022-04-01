Wells Fargo & Company Increases SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $399.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $361.00 to $399.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SEDG. Citigroup boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $320.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $328.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $420.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.36.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $322.37 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $389.71. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total value of $6,422,620.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,214 shares of company stock worth $14,431,566. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $177,212,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $112,243,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,678,000 after acquiring an additional 339,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,980,000 after acquiring an additional 316,001 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,284,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,483,000 after acquiring an additional 297,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

