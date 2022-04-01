Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 191,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after buying an additional 48,491 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 478,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after buying an additional 81,211 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,436,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,311,000 after buying an additional 63,959 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $48.50. 1,390,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,338,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.98. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $37.90 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Argus lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.58.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

