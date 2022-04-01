Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,051 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.58.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $48.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $184.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $37.90 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

