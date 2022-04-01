Wells Fargo & Company Raises CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $170.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.50.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $168.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -79.60 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.44.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

