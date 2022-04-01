Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Downgraded by Stephens

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $47.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $56.00. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.63% from the company’s current price.

WERN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average of $45.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.81. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $765.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,146,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,898,000 after buying an additional 184,768 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 210,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after acquiring an additional 103,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

