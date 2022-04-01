WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) will report $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.70. WESCO International posted earnings of $1.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year earnings of $11.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.07 to $12.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.63 to $13.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WCC. StockNews.com began coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WESCO International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

WCC traded up $2.15 on Friday, hitting $132.29. The company had a trading volume of 13,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,265. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $82.17 and a 12-month high of $140.92. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

In other WESCO International news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $881,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WCC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in WESCO International in the third quarter worth approximately $754,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 21,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 50,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,529,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in WESCO International by 58.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 14,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile (Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

