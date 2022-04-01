WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.50.

WCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $130.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.08. WESCO International has a one year low of $82.17 and a one year high of $140.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.70.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 15.76%. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that WESCO International will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WESCO International news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $881,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,992,000 after acquiring an additional 20,675 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 162,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,405,000 after acquiring an additional 24,235 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,388,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 27,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile (Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.