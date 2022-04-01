WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth $18,388,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth $15,964,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in WESCO International by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 27,456 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth about $3,529,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,952,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WESCO International stock opened at $130.14 on Friday. WESCO International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.17 and a fifty-two week high of $140.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.70.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WCC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WESCO International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

In other WESCO International news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $881,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

