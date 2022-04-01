WESPAC Advisors LLC Invests $140,000 in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BB. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in BlackBerry by 79,583.3% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 190,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 19,351 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in BlackBerry by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in BlackBerry by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BB opened at $7.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.88. BlackBerry Limited has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.04 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 60.16%. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BB has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

