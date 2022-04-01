WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 145 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $293.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $209.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $222.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. Danaher’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.60%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

