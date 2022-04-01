WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 442 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

WESPAC Advisors LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,364 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $523,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 90,385 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,587,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in Visa by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 17,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 19,237 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $221.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.29. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $424.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.83%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,783 shares of company stock valued at $7,489,733. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.