WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

WRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of WestRock from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.30.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $47.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.73. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 51,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in WestRock by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in WestRock by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

