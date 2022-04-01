Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) vs. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Financial Analysis

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.9% of Whitestone REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.9% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Whitestone REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Whitestone REIT and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whitestone REIT $125.36 million 5.19 $12.05 million $0.26 50.96 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust $165.51 million 7.65 $137.18 million $2.20 9.37

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Whitestone REIT. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Whitestone REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Whitestone REIT has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Whitestone REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Whitestone REIT pays out 165.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays out 78.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Whitestone REIT has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Whitestone REIT and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whitestone REIT 9.61% 2.73% 0.96% KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 54.19% 8.53% 1.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Whitestone REIT and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whitestone REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 0 0 4 0 3.00

Whitestone REIT presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.89%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus target price of $22.38, indicating a potential upside of 8.56%. Given KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is more favorable than Whitestone REIT.

Summary

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust beats Whitestone REIT on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

