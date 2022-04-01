WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Receives $24.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

WOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NYSE WOW traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.82. The company had a trading volume of 14,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,682. WideOpenWest has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.03.

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.41 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 74.52% and a negative return on equity of 27.83%. WideOpenWest’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that WideOpenWest will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $319,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $787,420 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 4.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

