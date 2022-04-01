William Blair Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for DocuSign’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.59.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $107.12 on Wednesday. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $71.00 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of -306.06 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.14.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $1,779,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $4,661,375. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in DocuSign by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

