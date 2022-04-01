Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WMB. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.31.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $33.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.26. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $34.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average of $28.75.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 137.10%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 288,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,918,279. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 46.3% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

