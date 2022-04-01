Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Director Sabrina Simmons Sells 2,030 Shares

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $312,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sabrina Simmons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

On Monday, March 21st, Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $820,550.00.

Shares of WSM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,290,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,209. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.85 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

WSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,790,000 after buying an additional 88,442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,131,000 after purchasing an additional 425,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.5% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.