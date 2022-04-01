Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WGO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. CL King raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a neutral rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.43.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

WGO opened at $54.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.86. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $51.94 and a twelve month high of $85.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.20. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,075,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,494,000 after buying an additional 31,640 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,983,000 after buying an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 888,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,563,000 after buying an additional 397,122 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 48,819.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 645,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after purchasing an additional 644,411 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,641,000 after purchasing an additional 39,418 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.