Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,323 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $277,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 204,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after buying an additional 27,616 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 65,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 66,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.40. The stock had a trading volume of 117,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,909. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.33. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.45 and a one year high of $64.34.

