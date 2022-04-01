Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Short Interest Up 22.8% in March

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,660,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the February 28th total of 11,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CLSA raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.55 to $7.70 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wipro in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.31.

Get Wipro alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 3.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 162,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 27.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 29,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 20.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,617,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,941,000 after buying an additional 620,454 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 2.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,101,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,726,000 after buying an additional 28,499 shares during the period. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WIT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,602,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Wipro has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $9.96.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 19.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This is a positive change from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.90%.

Wipro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.