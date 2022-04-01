Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Short Interest Up 22.8% in March

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,660,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the February 28th total of 11,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CLSA raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.55 to $7.70 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wipro in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.31.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 3.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 162,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 27.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 29,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 20.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,617,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,941,000 after buying an additional 620,454 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 2.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,101,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,726,000 after buying an additional 28,499 shares during the period. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 19.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This is a positive change from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.90%.
Wipro Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.
