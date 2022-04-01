WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Short Interest Update

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,600 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the February 28th total of 238,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:WISA opened at $1.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of -0.30. WiSA Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $7.06.

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. WiSA Technologies had a negative net margin of 180.71% and a negative return on equity of 83.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WiSA Technologies will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of WiSA Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WiSA Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WiSA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of WiSA Technologies by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 103,371 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WiSA Technologies by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 26,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of WiSA Technologies by 2,604.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 42,380 shares during the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WiSA Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells modules and integrated circuits for home entertainment and wireless audio market in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

