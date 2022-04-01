WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the February 28th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 668,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,732,000 after buying an additional 137,638 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 82,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGRE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.15. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,564. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.69. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $30.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%.

