Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Acquires 2,786 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,855 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 659,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 161,324 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 258,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBAN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In related news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $54,401.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $128,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,885 shares of company stock worth $696,713. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HBAN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.77. The stock had a trading volume of 72,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,932,297. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.21. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

About Huntington Bancshares (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.