Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Acquires 550 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $649,214.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $323,571.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,140. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.00. 3,043,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,367. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $71.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.27 and a 200-day moving average of $64.45.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is -167.44%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.91.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

