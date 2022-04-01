Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,130 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in General Mills by 156.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 51.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3,843.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,816 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 587,787.1% during the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,552,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 277.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,403,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,992 shares of company stock worth $1,724,353 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,027,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,120. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.55 and a 200-day moving average of $64.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

About General Mills (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.