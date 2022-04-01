Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Purchases 2,633 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 156,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 57,984 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 178,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 395,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 29,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 80,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.07. 94,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,720,367. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.27.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

