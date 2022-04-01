WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of WPP (NASDAQ:WPP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

WPP stock opened at $65.46 on Tuesday. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69.

About WPP (Get Rating)

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

