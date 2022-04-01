Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.75.

XBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares raised Xebec Adsorption from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday. Cormark cut Xebec Adsorption from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James raised Xebec Adsorption from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut Xebec Adsorption from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Xebec Adsorption from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE XBC traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$2.20. 708,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,726. The firm has a market cap of C$335.39 million and a PE ratio of -14.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.39. Xebec Adsorption has a 12 month low of C$1.37 and a 12 month high of C$5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

