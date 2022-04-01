Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Cut to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$2.75 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$3.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on XBC. Raymond James raised Xebec Adsorption from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised Xebec Adsorption from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark lowered Xebec Adsorption from a market perform rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.06.

Shares of TSE:XBC opened at C$2.19 on Thursday. Xebec Adsorption has a 52-week low of C$1.37 and a 52-week high of C$5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$333.87 million and a P/E ratio of -14.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

