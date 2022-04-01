Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Lifted to “Outperform Spec Overweight” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) from a sector perform spec overwgt rating to an outperform spec overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Xebec Adsorption from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares upgraded Xebec Adsorption from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut Xebec Adsorption from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark cut Xebec Adsorption from a market perform rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.06.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

Shares of Xebec Adsorption stock opened at C$2.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$333.87 million and a P/E ratio of -14.31. Xebec Adsorption has a 1-year low of C$1.37 and a 1-year high of C$5.49.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.