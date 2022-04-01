Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $30.57 on Thursday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $36.42. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.14.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 425.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 31,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $948,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $285,438.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,974 shares of company stock worth $2,899,047. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,992,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,797 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,274,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,474 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3,996.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,220,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,154 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $10,696,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,709,000 after acquiring an additional 564,850 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.