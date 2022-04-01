Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Xylem posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Mizuho started coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XYL traded down $2.84 on Thursday, reaching $85.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,414,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,835. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.13. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

