Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Yamana Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.75 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, CSFB set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.67.

YRI stock opened at C$6.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.78 and a 52 week high of C$7.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 80.21%.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 13,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.64, for a total value of C$74,707.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,458 shares in the company, valued at C$730,143.12. Also, Director Daniel Racine sold 37,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.64, for a total value of C$214,009.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 619,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,492,541.80. Insiders sold a total of 332,331 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,880 over the last three months.

About Yamana Gold (Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.