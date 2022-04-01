Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to Post $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.57. Alerus Financial reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $56.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alerus Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,022,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,565,000 after buying an additional 29,274 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Alerus Financial by 105,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Alerus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Alerus Financial by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Alerus Financial by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. 36.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $27.64 on Friday. Alerus Financial has a 52-week low of $25.94 and a 52-week high of $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

